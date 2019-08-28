News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-28 11:30:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Wodark hopes squad can bring A game

Gkpktmmcpll0vjphlme5
Christian James • ColoradoPrepReport
Editor

Castle View running back Zane Wodark is hopeful that his team will be ready for their season opener against Fossil Ridge,What do you feel you improved on most since football ended?“I'm stronger tha...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}