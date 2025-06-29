Published Jun 29, 2025
Athletes Talk About the 2025 Football Season
Christian James  •  ColoradoPrepReport
Editor

Find out what some of the elite players in the state are saying about the 2025 football season now!

READ THE FULL ARTICLE BY CLICKING HERE

=================

For the eyes of ColoradoPrepReport.com Subscribers ONLY!

2025 Conference Previews

5A Centennial - 6/25

4A Denver Metro - 6/26

3A Metro - 6/27

2A East - 6/28

1A Frontier - 6/29

Top 2027 Football Players

Quarterbacks

Running Backs

Fullbacks

Wide Receivers

Tight Ends

Kickers

Punters

Offensive Centers

Offensive Guards

Offensive Linemen

Offensive Tackles

Defensive Ends

Defensive Linemen

Defensive Tackles

Inside Linebackers

Linebackers

Middle Linebackers

Outside Linebackers

Free Safeties

Safeties

Strong Safeties

Defensive Backs - 6/24

Defensive Athletes - 6/25

Offensive Athletes - 6/26

Athletes - 6/27

Database - 6/28

Early Conference Previews

5A Centennial

4A Denver Metro

3A Metro

2A East

1A Frontier

5A Front Range North

4A I-25

3A North 1

2A Intermountain

1A League 6

5A Front Range South

4A North 1

3A North 2

2A League 7

1A North Central

5A Metro

4A North 2

3A Pikes Peak

2A Metro

1A South Central

5A Metro North

4A Soco 1

3A Southern

2A North

1A Tri-Peaks

5A South Metro

4A Soco 2

3A West Metro

2A South East

1A Western Slope

5A Southern

4A South Metro

3A Western Slope

2A West

Top 2026 Football Players

Quarterbacks

Running Backs

Fullbacks

Wide Receivers

Tight Ends

Kickers

Punters

Offensive Centers

Offensive Guards

Offensive Linemen

Offensive Tackles

Defensive Ends

Defensive Linemen

Defensive Tackles

Inside Linebackers

Linebackers

Middle Linebackers

Outside Linebackers

Free Safeties

Safeties

Strong Safeties

Defensive Backs

Defensive Athletes

Offensive Athletes

Athletes

Database

Top Returning Defensive Players in 2025

5A Centennial

4A Denver Metro

3A Metro

2A East

5A Front Range North

4A I-25

3A North 1

2A Intermountain

1A Frontier

5A Front Range South

4A North 1

3A North 2

2A League 7

1A League 6

5A Metro North

4A Soco 1

3A Southern

2A North

1A South Central

5A Metro

4A North 2

3A Pikes Peak

2A Metro

1A North Central

5A South Metro

4A Soco 2

3A West Metro

2A South East

1A Tri-Peaks

5A Southern

4A South Metro

3A Western Slope

2A West

1A Western Slope

Top Returning Offensive Players in 2025

5A Centennial

4A Denver Metro

3A Metro

2A East

5A Front Range North

4A I-25

3A North 1

2A Intermountain

1A Frontier

5A Front Range South

4A North 1

3A North 2

2A League 7

1A League 6

5A Metro North

4A Soco 1

3A Southern

2A North

1A South Central

5A Metro

4A North 2

3A Pikes Peak

2A Metro

1A North Central

5A South Metro

4A Soco 2

3A West Metro

2A South East

1A Tri-Peaks

5A Southern

4A South Metro

3A Western Slope

2A West

1A Western Slope

Top 2028 Football Players

Quarterbacks

Running Backs

Fullbacks

Wide Receivers

Tight Ends

Kickers

Punters

Offensive Centers

Offensive Guards

Offensive Linemen

Offensive Tackles

Defensive Ends

Defensive Linemen

Defensive Tackles

Inside Linebackers

Linebackers

Middle Linebackers

Outside Linebackers

Free Safeties

Safeties

Strong Safeties

Defensive Backs

Defensive Athletes

Offensive Athletes

Athletes

Database

Top 10 Ks/Ps Candidates in 2026

Part One

Part Two

Part Three

Part Four

Part Five

Part Six

Part Seven

Top 10 DB Candidates in 2026

Part One

Part Two

Part Three

Part Four

Part Five

Part Six

Part Seven

Top 10 LB Candidates in 2026

Part One

Part Two

Part Three

Part Four

Part Five

Part Six

Part Seven

Top 10 OL/DL Candidates in 2026

Part One

Part Two

Part Three

Part Four

Part Five

Part Six

Part Seven

Top 10 WR/TE Candidates in 2026

Part One

Part Two

Part Three

Part Four

Part Five

Part Six

Part Seven

Top 10 RB Candidates in 2026

Part One

Part Two

Part Three

Part Four

Part Five

Part Six

Part Seven

Top 10 QB Candidates in 2026

Part One

Part Two

Part Three

Part Four

Part Five

Part Six

Part Seven