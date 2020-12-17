Weatherby knows what he is seeking in a future college
Eaglecrest offensive tackle Kaden Weatherby has garnered offers from across the country and knows exactly what he is looking for in his future college. How did this past football season go for you ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news