Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-07 11:30:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Vickery thrilled with turn around

R1kklguwyvvk63psenuz
Christian James • ColoradoPrepReport.com
Editor

Heritage offensive guard Andy Vickery was thrilled to contribute as his team turned things around during the 2018 football season. How did this past football season go for you and your team?“This l...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}