Q&A with Roosevelt linebacker Jax Armstrong

Who are among the elite candidates for our top 10 football players at this position in the Class of 2026? Find out now!
Colorado Prep Report honors the elite track athletes in the Class of 2025 now!
Colorado Prep Report has updated our list of the elite basketball players in the Class of 2028!
Colorado Prep Report has updated our list of the elite basketball players in the Class of 2028!
Who are among the elite candidates for our top 10 football players at this position in the Class of 2026? Find out now!
Who are among the elite candidates for our top 10 football players at this position in the Class of 2026? Find out now!
Colorado Prep Report honors the elite track athletes in the Class of 2025 now!
Colorado Prep Report has updated our list of the elite basketball players in the Class of 2028!