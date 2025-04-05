Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Apr 5, 2025
Q&A with Eaton cornerback/catcher Everett Edinger
Christian James  •  ColoradoPrepReport
Editor
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In