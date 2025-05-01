Q&A with Chatfield wide receiver James Gold

Colorado Prep Report caught up with Chatfield wide receiver James Gold in this article now!
Colorado Prep Report has updated our elite football players in the Class of 2026. Find out who made the cut!!
Colorado Prep Report has updated our list of the elite lacrosse players within state borders in the Class of 2027!
Colorado Prep Report honors the elite track athletes in the Class of 2027 now!
Colorado Prep Report caught up with Mullen edge Troy Mailo in this article now!
Colorado Prep Report caught up with Chatfield wide receiver James Gold in this article now!
Colorado Prep Report has updated our elite football players in the Class of 2026. Find out who made the cut!!
Colorado Prep Report has updated our list of the elite lacrosse players within state borders in the Class of 2027!