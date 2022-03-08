Mullen defensive end Hunter Lay Update
Colorado Prep Report provides readers with an update from Mullen defensive end Hunter Lay now!How did the high school football season go overall? “The season went well but we were far from satisfie...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news