ColoradoPrepReport - Doud adding weight to his frame

Doud adding weight to his frame
Legend wide receiver Blake Doud has added a great deal of weight this off-season and is excited to showcase those skills heading into the fall.How has the off-season workouts been going for you at ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news