Colorado Track State Predictions - 1A, 100 Meter Hurdles Girls

Colorado Prep Report previews the athletes who will be in contention for state championships this spring on the track.

 • Christian James
Q&A with Ponderosa nickel Ryker Thompson

Colorado Prep Report caught up with Ponderosa nickel Ryker Thompson in this article now!

 • Christian James
Colorado Football: Top Running Backs in 2027

Colorado Prep Report has updated our elite football players in the Class of 2027. Find out who made the cut!

 • Christian James
Colorado Softball: Top Right Handed Pitchers in 2025

Colorado Prep Report has updated our list of the elite softball players in the Class of 2025 within state borders.

 • Christian James
Colorado Track State Predictions - 2A, 100 Meter Hurdles Girls

Colorado Prep Report previews the athletes who will be in contention for state championships this spring on the track.

 • Christian James

Published Nov 3, 2024
Colorado Softball: Top Prospect Database in 2025
Christian James  •  ColoradoPrepReport
Editor

Colorado Prep Report has updated our list of the elite softball players in the Class of 2025 within state borders.

Top 2025 Softball Players

Pitchers

Catchers

First Basemen

Second Basemen

Third Basemen

Shortstops

Infielders

Outfielders

Center Fielders - 10/28

Left Fielders - 10/29

Right Fielders - 10/30

Right Handed Pitchers - 10/31

Left Handed Pitchers - 11/1

Utility Players - 11/2

Database - 11/3

Top 2026 Softball Players

Pitchers

Catchers

First Basemen

Second Basemen

Third Basemen

Shortstops

Infielders

Outfielders

Center Fielders

Left Fielders

Right Fielders

Right Handed Pitchers

Left Handed Pitchers

Utility Players

Database

