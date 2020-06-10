Coaches critical in the decision of Michael
Poudre offensive tackle Justin Michael's commitment to Colorado State had a lot to do with his relationships with their coaching staff.How has the off-season workouts been going for you at this poi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news