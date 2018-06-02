2018 Top Returning Football Players - 2A Southwest (Defense)
Colorado Prep Report takes a look at the top returning football players in this conference for the 2018 season now!
READ THE FULL ARTICLE BY CLICKING HERE
========================================
For the eyes of ColoradoPrepReport.com Subscribers ONLY!
Top '18 Defensive Returners
5A Metro East (5/29)
5A 10 (5/30)
4A Southern 2 (5/31)
3A Central West (6/1)
2A Southwest (6/2)
1A Northern (6/3)
Top '18 Offensive Returners
Top Rated Candidates in 2019
Top 2019 Football Players
'18 Preseason Team Rankings
Top 2020 Football Players
Top Rated Candidates in 2020
Player Rankings
Top 2021 Football Players