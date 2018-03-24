Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
{{ timeAgo('2018-03-24 05:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Colorado's Top Kickers in 2020

Christian James • ColoradoPrepReport.com
Editor

Colorado Prep Report has updated our top Kickers in the Class of 2020. Find out who made the cut!

READ THE FULL ARTICLE BY CLICKING HERE

========================================

Ul1zidljjvut57s4ws7v
Hudl

For the eyes of ColoradoPrepReport.com Subscribers ONLY!

Top 2020 Football Players

Top Quarterbacks

Top Running Backs

Top Wide Receivers (3/19)

Top Offensive Tackles (3/20)

Top Offensive Guards (3/21)

Top Defensive Ends (3/22)

Top Safeties (3/23)

Top Kickers (3/24)

Top Rated Candidates in 2020

Part One

Part Two

Part Three

Part Four

Part Five

'18 Preseason Team Rankings

Class 5A

Class 4A

Class 3A

Class 2A

Class 1A

2017 All Staters

All Colorado - First Team Offense

Class of 2019 - First Team Offense

Class of 2020 - First Team Offense

All Colorado - First Team Defense

Class of 2020 - First Team Defense

Class of 2019 - First Team Defense

Class of 2019 - Second Team Offense

Class of 2020 - Second Team Defense

Class of 2020 - Second Team Offense

Class of 2020 - Third Team Offense

Class of 2020 - Third Team Defense

Class of 2019 - Second Team Defense

Class of 2019 - Third Team Defense

Class of 2019 - Third Team Offense

Class of 2021 - First Team Defense

Class of 2021 - First Team Offense

All Colorado - Second Team Offense

All Colorado - Second Team Defense

All Colorado - Third Team Offense

All Colorado - Third Team Defense

2017 Awards

2020 Quarterback of the Year

2020 Running Back of the Year

2020 Wide Receiver of the Year

2020 Offensive Lineman of the Year

2020 Kicker of the Year

2020 Punter of the Year

2019 Quarterback of the Year

2019 Running Back of the Year

2019 Wide Receiver of the Year

2019 Offensive Lineman of the Year

2019 Defensive Lineman of the Year

2019 Linebacker of the Year

2019 Defensive Back of the Year

2019 Kicker of the Year

2019 Punter of the Year

Defensive Lineman of the Year

Defensive Back of the Year

Punter of the Year

Kicker of the Year

2018 Player of the Year

2019 Player of the Year

Quarterback of the Year

Running Back of the Year

Wide Receiver of the Year

Linebacker of the Year

Team of the Year

Player of the Year

2020 Player of the Year

2021 Player of the Year

Coach of the Year

Top Rated Candidates in 2019

Part One

Part Two

Part Three

Part Four

Part Five

Player Rankings

Top 50 Players in 2021

Top 60 Players in 2020

Top 100 Players in 2019

Top 185 Players in 2018

Top 2021 Football Players

Top Quarterbacks

Top Running Backs

Top Wide Receivers

Top Defensive Linemen

Top Linebackers

Top Safeties

Top Defensive Backs

Top Kickers

Top 2019 Football Players

Top Quarterbacks

Top Running Backs

Top Wide Receivers

Top Tight Ends

Top Offensive Linemen

Top Defensive Ends

Top Defensive Tackles

Top Linebackers

Top Defensive Backs

Top Safeties

Top Kickers

Top Punters

Top Player Databases

Class of 2018

Class of 2019

Class of 2020

Colorado's Most Recruited Players

Players 1-5

Players 6-10

Players 11-15

Players 16-20

Players 21-25

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}