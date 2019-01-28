Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-28 11:30:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Wrestling and weight room the focus for Lepke

V4uek9jqrrzk75cnvtfl
Christian James • ColoradoPrepReport.com
Editor

Even with the football season behind him, Arvada West lineman Justin Lepke is still working hard as he remains busy with wrestling and time in the weight room. How did this past football season go ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}