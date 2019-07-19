Winter looking for the right opportunity in college
Arvada West linebacker Dale Winter is open to continue his football career at the next level if the right opportunity presents itself. How have your workouts and sports been going this spring?“Work...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news