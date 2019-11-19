Wide range of interest for Carr-Kersh
Vista Peak Prep running back Ja'Derris Carr-Kersh has been a force this fall on the football field and college coaches continue to take notice. Were you pleased with your play this season?“I’m prou...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news