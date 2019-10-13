Week Eight Football Games to Watch (FREE)
Colorado Prep Report takes a free look at the top games to watch this week on the gridiron now!
Arapahoe vs. Grandview
Basalt vs. Delta
Dakota Ridge vs. Grand Junction
Eaglecrest vs. Cherry Creek
Florence vs. Buena Vista
Golden vs. Chatfield
Kit Carson vs. Granada
La Junta vs. Lamar
Lewis-Palmer vs. Lutheran
Mesa Ridge vs. Pine Creek
Overland vs. Cherokee Trail
Ralston Valley vs. Columbine
Rye vs. Colorado Springs Christian
Soroco vs. Rangely
Sterling vs. Platte Valley
Thomas Jefferson vs. Discovery Canyon
