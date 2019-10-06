Week Seven Football Games to Watch (FREE)
Colorado Prep Report takes a free look at the top games to watch this week on the gridiron now!
Cherokee Trail vs. Grandview
Cherry Creek vs. Arapahoe
Dayspring Christian Academy vs. Sedgwick County
Delta vs. Rifle
Denver East vs. Smoky Hill
Green Mountain vs. Conifer
Heritage vs. Montrose
Hinkley vs. Vista PEAK Prep
Lewis-Palmer vs. Thomas Jefferson
Lutheran vs. Palmer Ridge
Regis Jesuit vs. Legend
Sanford vs. Mancos
Silver Creek vs. Skyline
Vail Christian vs. Soroco
Wheat Ridge vs. Chatfield
