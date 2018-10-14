Week Nine Football Games to Watch (FREE)
Colorado Prep Report takes a free look at the top games to watch this week on the gridiron now!
Arapahoe vs. Eaglecrest
Arvada West vs. Mullen
Basalt vs. Rifle
Broomfield vs. Greeley West
Centauri vs. Florence
Cherokee Trail vs. Cherry Creek
Crowley County vs. Peyton
Frederick vs. Denver North
Fruita Monument vs. Hinkley
Golden vs. Wheat Ridge
Pomona vs. Columbine
Ralston Valley vs. Lakewood
Regis Jesuit vs. Fountain-Fort Carson
Thomas Jefferson vs. Palmer Ridge
Valor Christian vs. ThunderRidge
Wray vs. Limon
Player Rankings