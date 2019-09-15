Week Four Football Games to Watch (FREE)
Colorado Prep Report takes a free look at the top games to watch this week on the gridiron now!
Battle Mountain vs. Moffat County
Chatfield vs. Fruita Monument
Cherokee Trail vs. Poudre
Grandview vs. Fountain-Fort Carson
Greeley West vs. Monarch
Green Mountain vs. Lutheran
Highlands Ranch vs. Columbine
Holy Family vs. Discovery Canyon
Legend vs. Emporia
Loveland vs. Ralston Valley
Mead vs. Roosevelt
Mullen vs. Regis Jesuit
Pomona vs. Cherry Creek
Pueblo West vs. Pueblo East
Sand Creek vs. Palmer Ridge
Silver Creek vs. Windsor
Valor Christian vs. Pine Creek
Vista Ridge vs. Dakota Ridge
Weld Central vs. Frederick
