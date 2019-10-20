Week Nine Football Games to Watch (FREE)
Colorado Prep Report takes a free look at the top games to watch this week on the gridiron now!
Want to see our predictions? Click here now!
Air Academy vs. Pueblo West
Chatfield vs. Dakota Ridge
Cherokee Trail vs. Cherry Creek
Columbine vs. Pomona
Denver North vs. Frederick
Discovery Canyon vs. Lewis-Palmer
Durango vs. Pueblo South
Eaglecrest vs. Arapahoe
Hinkley vs. Fruita Monument
Holy Family vs. Mead
Lakewood vs. Ralston Valley
Longmont vs. Brighton
Northridge vs. Niwot
Palmer Ridge vs. Thomas Jefferson
Wheat Ridge vs. Golden
