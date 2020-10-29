Walcott thrilled to play football
Canon City quarterback Lucas Walcott was thrilled to know that the high school season would be played during the fall months. How did you feel when they reversed the decision on fall football?“When...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news