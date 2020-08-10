Two out of state colleges after Measner the most
University wide receiver Caden Measner has garnered the most recruiting attention from two schools outside of state borders. How have your workouts and sports been going this summer?“I’ve been play...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news