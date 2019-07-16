Two colleges after Davis the most
Poudre wide receiver Duante Davis has been hearing mainly from two Division I colleges on the recruiting front as of late.How have your workouts and sports been going this spring?“Our workouts this...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news