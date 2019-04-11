Trevin Johnson talks DI recruiting
Holy Family running back Trevin Johnson has worked hard to continue making a name for himself in the eyes of colleges. How did this past football season go for you and your team?“I think that my te...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news