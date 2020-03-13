Track and weights the focus for Ledezma
Castle View safety Beto Ledezma is looking to take his game to another level and it shows with the work he is willing to put in. How did this past football season go for you and your team?“I enjoye...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news