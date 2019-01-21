Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-21 11:30:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Tomaszewski expects more in 2019

Jcucr92bld74e1vq0mlu
Hudl
Christian James • ColoradoPrepReport.com
Editor

Silver Creek running back Michael Tomaszewski is confident that his team has the pieces needed to improve heading into the 2019 football season. How did this past football season go for you and you...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}