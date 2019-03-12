Timmons wants a chance in college
Heritage offensive lineman Bryce Timmons is pushing himself this off-season with hopes of playing football at the next level.How did this past football season go for you and your team?“This past ye...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news