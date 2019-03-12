Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-12 11:30:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Timmons wants a chance in college

Boxs6bxa81oamhi6w1ti
Hudl
Christian James • ColoradoPrepReport.com
Editor

Heritage offensive lineman Bryce Timmons is pushing himself this off-season with hopes of playing football at the next level.How did this past football season go for you and your team?“This past ye...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}