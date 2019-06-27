News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-27 11:30:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Timmons training for toughest tests in 2019

Christian James • ColoradoPrepReport
Editor

Heritage offensive guard Bryce Timmons and his team are working hard in hopes of taking down the top two foes on their schedule.How have your workouts and sports been going this spring?“This offsea...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}