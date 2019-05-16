Three colleges after Olson
Arvada West linebacker Elijah Olson mentioned a trio of college coaches that have been in contact with him on the recruiting trail. How have your workouts and sports been going this spring?“It has ...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news