Taylor III not afraid of work
Regis Jesuit running back Dervin Taylor III is focused on improving this off-season and it shows with his attention to detail in getting his work in. How did this past football season go for you an...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news