Sprinkle is a standout athlete
Chaparral athlete Brody Sprinkle has shined in multiple sports at his school, but has one he is leaning towards playing at the college level.How did this past football season go for you and your te...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news