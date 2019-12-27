Shunneson shined during the fall
The individual impact that Thomas Jefferson linebacker Avery Shunneson made on the gridiron helped his team excel along the way. How did this past football season go for you and your team?“It went ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news