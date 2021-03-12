Shouse stepping up as a leader
ThunderRidge defensive lineman Kaden Shouse is focused on stepping up as a leader and being someone his team can count on even more heading into 2021.How did this past football season go for you an...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news