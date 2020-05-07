News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-07 11:30:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Segovia feels squad is headed in right direction

Twitter
Twitter
Christian James • ColoradoPrepReport
Editor

Bear Creek linebacker Ryan Segovia believes that his team is ready to turn things around heading into the 2020 campaign.How did this past football season go for you and your team?“It was a rough se...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}