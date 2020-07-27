ColoradoPrepReport - Russell excited to see what his team can do

Strasburg quarterback Collin Russell is counting down the days to see what his team can achieve this fall on the gridiron.

How has the off-season workouts been going for you at this point?

“Workouts this year have definitely been different than past years, but our coaches have done a great job.”

What are your workout plans going forward?

“We have lifting at 6AM Monday through Thursday, then most days I usually go to work right after. About 5 to 6 nights a week, I get some receivers to meet me at 7 to throw till sundown. I also go to throwing every Sunday to a Quarterback coach.”

What specific areas of your game do you feel you have improved on the most since football?

“I feel like I’ve gotten a lot more accurate and have more power behind my ball. Being in the weight room has made me stronger and faster too.”

How has the pandemic changed things workouts wise?

“While we were on lock down, it was harder to get a great workout in because I only had a little bench set but it was better than not having anything like some kids. During our team workouts, we can only have 9 people in the weight room, so you have no time to talk or mess around. It’s in and out.”

How do you believe your high school team will be for the 2020 season?

“We have a lot of returning talent from last year, so I’m excited to get back at it and see if some underclassmen and injured players can step up and fill some shoes. I know for a fact that we are all tired of taking second place. We definitely have to talent to win it this this year, but we have a lot of work to do before that.”

What is the hardest game on your schedule for 2020?

“Limon. They have great coaches and great players.”

Which individual player will be the toughest your team plays against this season?

“Probably Kory Tacha. If you can stop him, you can beat Limon.”

Do you want to play football in college?

“Yes, that’s the plan.”

What colleges have been recruiting you?

“Mayville State, Dickinson State, Western Colorado, Sioux Falls, Colorado School of Mines and Chadron are the main schools that have talked to me.”

Have you made any college trips yet?

“I went up to Mayville State and visited the school.”

What camps are you hoping to attend this summer?

“I’m planning on going to camps in Pueblo and Chadron this summer.”

Did you have a favorite college growing up?

“I’ve really never had a favorite college football team. I usually just root for a college team if I like their quarterback during that season.”