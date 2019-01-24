Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-24 11:30:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Rule remains confident for the fall

V4a2hwawf0tg5btk7njv
Christian James • ColoradoPrepReport.com
Editor

Even with some elite teammates moving on, Highlands Ranch lineman Ryan Rule feels that his squad can still achieve big things this fall. How did this past football season go for you and your team?“...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}