This week's recruiting updates: Burke Eismann, Caden Miller, Logan Kundred, Anthony Smith, and Cody Moore.

For the eyes of ColoradoPrepReport.com Subscribers ONLY!

2024 Conference Previews

1A Tri Peaks - 7/11

2A Western Slope - 7/12

3A Western Slope - 7/13

4A Southeast Metro - 7/14

3A Metro Northeast

2A Front Range Mountain

1A Longs Peak

1A Frontier

5A Metro North

4A Northern 2

3A Pikes Peak

2A Patriot East

5A Centennial

4A I25

3A League 7

2A Colorado

Top 10 Overall Candidates in 2025

Part One

Part Two

Part Three

Part Four

Part Five

Part Six

Part Seven

Part Eight - 7/8

Part Nine - 7/9

Part Ten - 7/10

Top 2027 Football Players

Quarterbacks

Running Backs

Fullbacks

Wide Receivers

Tight Ends

Kickers

Punters

Offensive Centers

Offensive Guards

Offensive Linemen

Offensive Tackles

Defensive Ends

Defensive Linemen

Defensive Tackles

Inside Linebackers

Linebackers

Middle Linebackers

Outside Linebackers - 7/8

Free Safeties - 7/9

Safeties - 7/10

Strong Safeties - 7/11

Defensive Backs - 7/12

Defensive Athletes - 7/13

Offensive Athletes - 7/14

Top 2026 Football Players

Quarterbacks

Running Backs

Fullbacks

Wide Receivers

Tight Ends

Kickers

Punters

Offensive Centers

Offensive Guards

Offensive Linemen

Offensive Tackles

Defensive Ends

Defensive Linemen

Defensive Tackles

Inside Linebackers

Linebackers

Middle Linebackers

Outside Linebackers

Free Safeties

Safeties

Strong Safeties

Defensive Backs

Defensive Athletes

Offensive Athletes

Athletes

Database

Top 10 Overall Candidates in 2026

Part One

Part Two

Part Three

Part Four

Part Five

Part Six

Part Seven

Part Eight

Part Nine

Part Ten

Top 2025 Football Players

Quarterbacks

Running Backs

Fullbacks

Wide Receivers

Tight Ends

Kickers

Punters

Offensive Centers

Offensive Guards

Offensive Linemen

Offensive Tackles

Defensive Ends

Defensive Linemen

Defensive Tackles

Inside Linebackers

Linebackers

Middle Linebackers

Outside Linebackers

Free Safeties

Safeties

Strong Safeties

Defensive Backs

Defensive Athletes

Offensive Athletes

Athletes

Database

Early Conference Previews

5A Centennial

4A Metro 2

3A Metro Northeast

2A Front Range Mountain

1A Frontier

5A Front Range North

4A Mountain West

3A Mountain Metro

2A Intermountain

1A Longs Peak

5A Front Range South

4A Northern 1

3A North Central

2A Patriot Central

1A North Central

5A Jeffco

4A Northern 2

3A Pikes Peak

2A Patriot East

1A South Central

5A Metro North

4A Pikes Peak

3A Southern 2

2A Southwest

1A Tri Peaks

5A South Metro

4A Southeast Metro

3A Western Slope

2A Western Slope

1A Western Slope

5A Southern

4A Southern

4A I25

3A League 7

2A Colorado

Top DB Candidates in 2025

Part One

Part Two

Part Three

Part Four

Part Five

Part Six

Part Seven

Top Returning Defensive Players in 2024

5A Metro North

4A Northern 2

3A Pikes Peak

2A Patriot East

1A Tri Peaks

2A Western Slope

3A Western Slope

4A Southeast Metro

4A Southern

5A Southern

5A South Metro

4A Pikes Peak

3A Southern 2

2A Southwest

1A Western Slope

5A Jeffco

4A Northern 1

3A North Central

2A Patriot Central

1A South Central

5A Front Range South

4A Mountain West

3A Mountain Metro

2A Intermountain

1A North Central

5A Front Range North

4A Metro 2

3A Metro Northeast

2A Front Range Mountain

1A Longs Peak

5A Centennial

4A I-25

3A League 7

2A Colorado

1A Frontier

Top Returning Offensive Players in 2024

5A Metro North

4A Northern 2

3A Pikes Peak

2A Patriot East

1A Tri Peaks

3A Western Slope

4A Southeast Metro

4A Southern

5A Southern

5A South Metro

4A Pikes Peak

3A Southern 2

2A Southwest

1A Western Slope

5A Jeffco

4A Northern 1

3A North Central

2A Patriot Central

1A South Central

5A Front Range South

4A Mountain West

3A Mountain Metro

2A Intermountain

1A North Central

5A Front Range North

4A Metro 2

3A Metro Northeast

2A Front Range Mountain

1A Longs Peak

5A Centennial

4A I-25

3A League 7

2A Colorado

1A Frontier

Top LB Candidates in 2025

Part One

Part Two

Part Three

Part Four

Part Five

Part Six

Part Seven

Top OL/DL Candidates in 2025

Part One

Part Two

Part Three

Part Four

Part Five

Part Six

Part Seven

Top WR/TE Candidates in 2025

Part One

Part Two

Part Three

Part Four

Part Five

Part Six

Part Seven

Top RB Candidates in 2025

Part One

Part Two

Part Three

Part Four

Part Five

Part Six

Part Seven

Top QB Candidates in 2025

Part One

Part Two

Part Three

Part Four

Part Five

Part Six

Part Seven

2023 Players of the Year

3A Western Slope

2A Colorado

2A Front Range Mountain

2A Intermountain

2A Patriot Central

2A Patriot East

2A Southwest

2A Western Slope

4A Southern

3A League 7

3A Metro Northeast

3A Mountain Metro

3A North Central

3A Pikes Peak

3A Southern 2

4A I25

4A Metro 2

4A Mountain West

4A Northern 1

4A Northern 2

4A Pikes Peak

4A Southeast Metro

5A Centennial

5A Front Range North

5A Front Range South

5A Jeffco

5A Metro North

5A Southern

5A South Metro

Top 2024 Football Players

Quarterbacks

Running Backs

Fullbacks

Wide Receivers

Tight Ends

Kickers

Punters

Offensive Centers

Offensive Guards

Offensive Linemen

Offensive Tackles

Defensive Ends

Defensive Linemen

Defensive Tackles

Inside Linebackers

Linebackers

Middle Linebackers

Outside Linebackers

Free Safeties

Safeties

Strong Safeties

Defensive Backs

Defensive Athletes

Offensive Athletes

Athletes

Database