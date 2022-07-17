Recruiting Report

Updates from Wesley Wright, Garrett Keeler, Niguse Shelp, Kolby Holmes, and Drew Rohlman.

For the eyes of ColoradoPrepReport.com Subscribers ONLY!

Top 10 RB Candidates in 2024

Part One - 7/11

Part Two - 7/12

Part Three - 7/13

Part Four - 7/14

Part Five - 7/15

Part Six - 7/16

Part Seven - 7/17

Top 10 QB Candidates in 2024

Part One

Part Two

Part Three

Part Four

Part Five

Part Six

Part Seven

Top 2023 Football Players

Quarterbacks

Running Backs

Fullbacks

Wide Receivers

Tight Ends

Kickers

Punters

Offensive Centers

Offensive Guards

Offensive Linemen

Offensive Tackles

Defensive Ends

Defensive Linemen

Defensive Tackles

Inside Linebackers

Linebackers

Middle Linebackers

Outside Linebackers

Free Safeties

Safeties

Strong Safeties

Defensive Backs

Defensive Athletes

Offensive Athletes

Elite Database

Ee - 7/10

Top Returning 2A Players

Part One

Part Two

Part Three

Part Four

Part Five

Part Six

Part Seven

Top Returning 3A Players

Part One

Part Two

Part Three

Part Four

Part Five

Part Six

Part Seven

Top Returning 4A Players

Part One

Part Two

Part Three

Part Four

Part Five

Part Six

Part Seven

Top Returning 5A Players

Part One

Part Two

Part Three

Part Four

Part Five

Part Six

Part Seven

Top Returning 6A Players

Part One

Part Two

Part Three

Part Four

Part Five

Part Six

Part Seven

Top 2025 Football Players

Quarterbacks

Running Backs

Fullbacks

Wide Receivers

Tight Ends

Kickers

Punters

Offensive Centers

Offensive Guards

Offensive Linemen

Offensive Tackles

Defensive Ends

Defensive Linemen

Defensive Tackles

Inside Linebackers

Linebackers

Middle Linebackers

Outside Linebackers

Free Safeties

Safeties

Strong Safeties

Defensive Backs

Defensive Athletes

Offensive Athletes

Elite Database

Top 10 DB/S Candidates in 2023

Part One

Part Two

Part Three

Part Four

Part Five

Part Six

Part Seven

Top 10 LB Candidates in 2023

Part One

Part Two

Part Three

Part Four

Part Five

Part Six

Part Seven

Top 2024 Football Players

Quarterbacks

Running Backs

Fullbacks

Wide Receivers

Tight Ends

Kickers

Punters

Offensive Centers

Offensive Guards

Offensive Linemen

Offensive Tackles

Defensive Ends

Defensive Linemen

Defensive Tackles

Inside Linebackers

Linebackers

Middle Linebackers

Outside Linebackers

Free Safeties

Safeties

Strong Safeties

Defensive Backs

Defensive Athletes

Offensive Athletes

Elite Database

Top 10 DL Candidates in 2023

Part One

Part Two

Part Three

Part Four

Part Five

Part Six

Part Seven

Top Returning Defensive Players by Conference

3A Denver Prep

2A Flatirons

1A North Central

5A Jeffco

4A Metro 2

3A North Central 2

2A Patriot East

5A Centennial

4A I-25

3A Central West

2A Colorado

1A Foothills

5A Douglas County

4A Metro 1

Top Returning Offensive Players by Conference

3A Denver Prep

2A Flatirons

1A North Central

5A Jeffco

4A Metro 2

3A North Central 2

2A Patriot East

5A Centennial

4A I-25

3A Central West

2A Colorado

1A Foothills

5A Douglas County

4A Metro 1

Top 10 OL Candidates in 2023

Part One

Part Two

Part Three

Part Four

Part Five

Part Six

Part Seven

Top 10 WR/TE Candidates in 2023

Part One

Part Two

Part Three

Part Four

Part Five

Part Six

Part Seven

Top 10 RB Candidates in 2023

Part One

Part Two

Part Three

Part Four

Part Five

Part Six

Part Seven

Top 10 QB Candidates in 2023

Part One

Part Two

Part Three

Part Four

Part Five

Part Six

Part Seven

Top 2022 Football Players

Quarterbacks

Running Backs

Fullbacks

Wide Receivers

Tight Ends

Offensive Centers

Offensive Guards

Offensive Linemen

Offensive Tackles

Defensive Ends

Defensive Linemen

Defensive Tackles

Linebackers

Defensive Backs

Safeties

Defensive Athletes

Offensive Athletes

Top Kickers

Top Punters

Elite Database

2021 2A Conference MVPs

2A Colorado

2A Flatirons

2A Patriot East

2A Patriot West

2A Southwest

2021 3A Conference MVPs

3A Southern 2

3A Southern 1

3A Central West

3A Denver Prep

3A North Central 2

3A North Central 3

3A North West

2021 4A Conference MVPs

4A I-25

4A Metro 1

4A Metro 2

4A Northern 1

4A Northern 2

4A Southern 1

4A Southern 2

2021 5A Conference MVPs

5A Centennial

5A Douglas County

5A Jeffco

5A Metro 1

5A Metro 2

5A North

5A/4A South

Top 2024 Football Players

Top Quarterbacks

Top Running Backs

Top Fullbacks

Top Wide Receivers

Top Tight Ends

Top Offensive Guards

Top Offensive Tackles

Top Defensive Ends

Top Defensive Tackles

Top Linebackers

Top Defensive Backs

Top Safeties

Top Athletes

Top Kickers

Top Punters

Elite Database

Mid-Season Stock Risers

2022 Offense

2022 Defense

2023 Offense

2023 Defense

New Standout Stars to Follow

Class of 2022 Offense

Class of 2022 Defense

Class of 2025 Offense

Class of 2025 Defense

Class of 2024 Offense

Class of 2024 Defense

Class of 2023 Offense

Class of 2023 Defense

Most Recruited Players in 2023

Athletes 31-35

Athletes 26-30

Athletes 21-25

Athletes 16-20

Athletes 11-15

Athletes 6-10

Athletes 1-5