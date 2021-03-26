Quentin Harms sees major potential in 2021
Poudre quarterback Quentin Harms believes that his team has major potential to turn things around heading into the 2021 season. How did this past football season go for you and your team?“This past...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news