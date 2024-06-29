Q&A with Thompson Valley outside linebacker/wide receiver CJ James
Colorado Prep Report caught up with Thompson Valley outside linebacker/wide receiver CJ James in this article now!What have you been doing as of late with off-season workouts?“This off-season, I ha...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news