Q&A with Severance middle linebacker Kelson Gazdik

Colorado Prep Report caught up with Severance middle linebacker Kelson Gazdik in this article now!
Colorado Prep Report takes a look at the top returning football players within this conference for the 2025 season now!
Colorado Prep Report honors the elite track athletes in the Class of 2026 now!
Colorado Prep Report has updated our list of elite baseball players by position in the Class of 2025.
Colorado Prep Report caught up with Eaton linebacker Vinnie Juarez in this article now!
Colorado Prep Report caught up with Severance middle linebacker Kelson Gazdik in this article now!
Colorado Prep Report takes a look at the top returning football players within this conference for the 2025 season now!
Colorado Prep Report honors the elite track athletes in the Class of 2026 now!