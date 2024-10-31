Advertisement

in other news

Colorado Football: Top Athletes in 2026

Colorado Football: Top Athletes in 2026

Colorado Prep Report has updated our elite football players in the Class of 2026. Find out who made the cut!

 • Christian James
Colorado Softball: Top Center Fielders in 2025

Colorado Softball: Top Center Fielders in 2025

Colorado Prep Report has updated our list of the elite softball players in the Class of 2025 within state borders.

 • Christian James
Colorado Track State Predictions - 5A, 100 Meter Hurdles Girls

Colorado Track State Predictions - 5A, 100 Meter Hurdles Girls

Colorado Prep Report previews the athletes who will be in contention for state championships this spring on the track.

 • Christian James
Colorado Prep Report Football Quotes

Colorado Prep Report Football Quotes

Find out what some of the elite players in the state are saying about sports now!

 • Christian James
Colorado Football: Top Offensive Athletes in 2026

Colorado Football: Top Offensive Athletes in 2026

Colorado Prep Report has updated our elite football players in the Class of 2026. Find out who made the cut!

 • Christian James

in other news

Colorado Football: Top Athletes in 2026

Colorado Football: Top Athletes in 2026

Colorado Prep Report has updated our elite football players in the Class of 2026. Find out who made the cut!

 • Christian James
Colorado Softball: Top Center Fielders in 2025

Colorado Softball: Top Center Fielders in 2025

Colorado Prep Report has updated our list of the elite softball players in the Class of 2025 within state borders.

 • Christian James
Colorado Track State Predictions - 5A, 100 Meter Hurdles Girls

Colorado Track State Predictions - 5A, 100 Meter Hurdles Girls

Colorado Prep Report previews the athletes who will be in contention for state championships this spring on the track.

 • Christian James
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 31, 2024
Q&A with Denver West defensive lineman Aries Uong
Christian James  •  ColoradoPrepReport
Editor
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
basketball
Rivals150 Logo
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS
Rank
Prospect
Commit Status