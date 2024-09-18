Q&A with Dakota Ridge strong safety Jack Offerdahl

in other news
Colorado Girls' Volleyball: Top Blockers in 2026
Colorado Prep Report has updated our list of the elite girls' volleyball players in the Class of 2026. Find out who made
Colorado Baseball: Top Utils in 2027
Colorado Prep Report has updated our list of elite baseball players by position in the Class of 2027.
Colorado Football: Top Punters in 2025
Colorado Prep Report has updated our elite football players in the Class of 2025. Find out who made the cut!
Colorado Girls' Volleyball: Top Player Database in 2025
Colorado Prep Report has updated our list of the elite girls' volleyball players in the Class of 2027. Find out who made
Colorado Boys' Track State Predictions - 4A, 400 Meters
Colorado Prep Report previews the athletes who will be in contention for state championships this spring on the track.
