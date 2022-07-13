Q&A with Broomfield defensive end Garrett Keeler
Colorado Prep Report caught up with Broomfield defensive end Garrett Keeler in this article now! What have you been doing as of late with off-season workouts? “Our team has just started our summer ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news