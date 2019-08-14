Purchase updates recruiting
Cherry Creek defensive back Myles Purchase remains one of the top uncommitted players within state borders heading into the fall.How have your workouts and sports been going this spring? “Really go...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news