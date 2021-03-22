Purchase confident his team can reload
Cherry Creek linebacker Blake Purchase knows that their returning playmakers from last fall must step up if the Bruins can reload and battle their way to a third-straight state title. How did this ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news