Colorado Prep Report predicts our way to the eventual champion in this class round by round now!

For the eyes of ColoradoPrepReport.com Subscribers ONLY!



Potential Top 10 FB Candidates in 2021

Part One (11/11)

Part Two (11/12)

Part Three (11/13)

Part Four (11/14)

Part Five (11/15)

Part Six (11/16)

Part Seven (11/17)

Players of the Year by Conference

2A Patriot West (11/16)

2A Colorado (11/12)

2A Flatirons (11/13)

2A Intermountain (11/14)

2A Patriot East (11/15)

3A Northern Metro

3A South Central

4A Jeffco

3A Western Slope

2A Western Slope

3A Central

3A Mt. Metro

3A North Valley

2A Tri-Peaks

4A Longs Peak

3A Southern

4A Northern

4A Metro

4A Pikes Peak

4A Pioneer

4A Southern

5A Front Range

5A Metro 10

5A Metro East

5A Metro South

5A Metro West

5A South

Top 2023 Football Players

Top Quarterbacks

Top Running Backs

Top Wide Receivers

Top Defensive Ends

Top Defensive Tackles

Top Linebackers

Top Defensive Backs

Top Kickers

Elite Database

Top 2022 Football Players

Top Quarterbacks

Top Running Backs

Top Wide Receivers

Top Tight Ends

Top Offensive Guards

Top Offensive Tackles

Top Defensive Ends

Top Defensive Tackles

Top Linebackers

Top Defensive Backs

Top Safeties

Top Kickers

Top Punters

Elite Database

Top 2021 Football Players

Top Quarterbacks

Top Running Backs

Top Wide Receivers

Top Tight Ends

Top Offensive Guards

Top Offensive Tackles

Top Defensive Ends

Top Defensive Tackles

Top Linebackers

Top Defensive Backs

Top Safeties

Top Kickers

Top Punters

Elite Database

2020 Preseason Top 10 Football Teams

Class 5A

Class 4A

Class 3A

Class 2A

Class 1A

Top 2020 Football Players

Top Quarterbacks

Top Running Backs

Top Fullbacks

Top Wide Receivers

Top Tight Ends

Top Offensive Guards

Top Offensive Tackles

Top Defensive Ends

Top Defensive Tackles

Top Linebackers

Top Defensive Backs

Top Safeties

Top Kickers

Top Punters

Elite Database

Potential Top 10 FB Candidates in 2020

Part One

Part Two

Part Three

Part Four

Part Five

Part Six

Part Seven

Most Sought After Recruits in 2021

Players 31-35

Players 26-30

Players 21-25

Players 16-20

Players 11-15

Players 6-10

Players 1-5

Most Sought After Recruits in 2020

Players 31-35

Players 26-30

Players 21-25

Players 16-20

Players 11-15

Players 6-10

Players 1-5