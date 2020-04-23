Porter stepping up as a leader
Ponderosa safety Cael Porter is hoping that he can thrive in a leadership role heading into the fall football season. How did this past football season go for you and your team?“We had a good seaso...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news