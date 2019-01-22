Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-22 11:30:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Pinello looking to add size and speed

Pj85wq0uklfkzfkffm82
Christian James • ColoradoPrepReport.com
Editor

Castle View tight end Josh Pinello is focusing this off-season on taking his game to another levelHow did this past football season go for you and your team?“I think our past season went very well....

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}